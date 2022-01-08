ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First 5: Jan. 6 won't shake my First Amendment convictions

 2 days ago
On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, I set out from the front steps of my house for a run, exactly 1.24 miles from the U.S. Capitol. I intentionally chose a route to pass by both the East Grounds of the Capitol and the Supreme Court. The “Stop the Steal” rally...

The First Year of Remembrance of Jan. 6

Vice President Kamala Harris went on television early in the morning on Jan. 6, preceding remarks by President Joseph Biden. She said, “Certain dates echo throughout history…dates that occupy not only a place on our calendar but a place in our collective memory: Dec. 7, 1941; Sept. 11, 2001; and Jan. 6, 2021.” When Biden spoke, he directly criticized former President Donald Trump for the first time since the election.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Jan. 6 committee won't find a smoking gun

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, and the Jan. 6 committee is still plugging away. Just this week, the panel announced that it wants to interview Sean Hannity, whose stressed-out behind-the-scenes texts about then-President Trump told a very different story from his pronouncements on Fox News. The committee is tangling with Bernard Kerik, the Trump ally who was once the New York City police commissioner, about documents that may shed light on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election. There's even talk of holding televised hearings in prime time so that the public can see testimony and evidence for themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Multiple Personality Disorder With Biden: ‘This Guy’s All Over the Place’

People of a certain age will remember a television mini-series from 1976 called Sybil about an abused girl who suffered from a multiple personality disorder. Joe Scarborough made this outstanding reference Friday morning to describe the curious behavior of Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular as he relates with President Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#The Supreme Court#American
Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Democratic Politicians Protest Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2024 Republican National Convention

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the announcement Pittsburgh may be one of several cities where the 2024 Republican National Convention could be held, local Democratic politicians are speaking out. On Sunday, both District 9 City Councilman Rev. Ricky V. Burgess and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson publicly stated that they are opposed to the idea of the city hosting the convention. Burgess wrote a letter to VisitPITTSBURGH, which he says is encouraging the RNC to happen in the city, and asked them to withdraw their interest: “As disturbing as it is to learn that the Republican National Committee is considering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Salina, KS
