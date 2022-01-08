COVID-19 vaccine mandates, 'woke' Democrats and the Jan. 6 riot: Our top premium columns

Are you a USA TODAY subscriber? Thank you. Here we have our weekly roundup of the best of our premium columns that touch on a variety of topics from different voices.

By Steven Petrow

"One friend quickly wrote back, 'You’re so courageous.' Another, 'That’s integrity.' Honestly, I didn’t feel courageous or virtuous; I felt disappointed and sad. But I did what I hoped others would do in my shoes, which is to disclose their infection to those with a need to know, and to quarantine. That might mean canceling a vacation, taking time off from work, skipping a wedding or, as in my case, missing the holidays with family."

By Jill Lawrence

"Even if you feel woke, as in aware of injustices in our society, you probably don’t agree with Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., that 'woke politics' is genderless, sexless and Godless. You may not have heard about the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, or realize it abbreviates to the Stop WOKE Act or that it empowers citizen vigilantes to go after 'woke indoctrination.' You may not consider yourself 'woke' or think it has anything to do with you."

By The Editorial Board

"Derek Chauvin's conviction for murdering George Floyd brought some justice, and the disastrous withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan continued to chip away at President Joe Biden's presidential legacy. The list goes on and on. But we all know that the story of the year continued to be COVID-19 and its variants. As we write this, omicron is ripping through the country to help take the number of deaths in the United States past 825,000."

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY USA TODAY

By Wayne Dawkins

"Three decades later, is the climate different in American big cities? Cities have become generally safer and more entertaining than in the 1990s. White flight to suburbs was 1960s and 1970s-ish; white in-flight to big cities, aka gentrification, is in. For the justified skeptics, consider this: Sewell is right out of a DC or Marvel superhero comic book: A girl from Queens who becomes a plucky crime fighter on Long Island and now is tapped to do the impossible by managing the unmanageable city."

By Jonathan Turley

"Many are wondering whether Maxwell will now name names or produce rumored tapes. It is not clear that she has such evidence to offer, but, with 65 years of potential time on sentencing, she has every reason to cooperate. Prosecutors already have dozens of names of people who frequented Epstein’s homes and island. Critics of the prosecution say what is lacking isn't the evidence but the willingness to investigate."

By Steny Hoyer

"Those of us who experienced that attack firsthand will never forget the terror felt within the halls of Congress. Others watching from around the country and across the world will surely remember where they were and what they felt as they saw the painful images of U.S. Capitol Police officers being beaten and maimed by those attempting to overturn our free and fair election through violent means."

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY USA TODAY

By David Mastio

"Take the crime lab in Washington, D.C., which might have sent untold numbers of innocents to prison for crimes they didn't commit with incompetent testimony and tainted evidence. It wasn't a Jim Crow-era relic tainted by racism; it was founded in 2012 under a Black Democratic mayor. A big city needs good forensic science to keep its citizens safe at the same time it needs an independent check on police to keep the evidence accurate."

By Connie Schultz

"The same nightmare still unspools, usually when Sherrod is in Washington. It starts as a dream of ordinary things. I’m in my home, in my campus office, at the grocery store – and suddenly an angry crowd is upon me. Every time, I am frantically searching for my husband and cannot find him. Sometimes, I’m awakened by our dogs, barking because I’ve yelled out in my sleep."

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY USA TODAY

By Dr. Serena McClam Liebengood

"As anyone who has grieved a loved one knows, time is a strange thing. It’s hard to believe we are a year away from the events of that week; there are moments where it feels like this all happened yesterday. My grief is complicated by the fact that our family, including Howie’s siblings, finds ourselves at multiple intersecting points of American culture: the polarized political environment, the demands on first responders especially during a time of pandemic, and the national conversation around mental health and wellness.

By James Bovard

"More than half a million health care workers have already had COVID-19 infections and more than 99% of them survived. However, the Biden mandate presumes that vaccines are the sole source of good health and protectionBiden recently declared that 'almost everyone who has died from COVID-19 in the past many months has been unvaccinated.' But the fully vaccinated accounted for 21% to 27% of COVID-19 fatalities in Oregon from August through November; 40% to nearly 75% of deaths in Vermont from August into October."

