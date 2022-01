Plans to impose a legal duty on venues to provide security have been described as “a giant leap forward in the right direction” by the mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.The findings to a consultation on the plans, which include a requirement for some public places to be prepared for an attack, were published on Monday.Views were sought on what sort of venue should be bound by the so-called Protect Duty in the wake of the May 2017 atrocity, in which 22 people were killed after an Ariana Grande concert.The Home Office said the Government...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO