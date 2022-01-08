ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron infections often start with a scratchy throat, doctors say — evidence of the changing nature of COVID-19 symptoms

By Aria Bendix
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zU7gA_0dgI7Wsu00
Dr. Carlos Ramirez conducts an examination on Juan Perez, 50, in Oakland, California, on May 12, 2020. Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
  • Sore throat appears to be a common, early symptom of an Omicron infection.
  • Patients in South Africa, the UK, and the US reported scratchy throats prior to other symptoms.
  • Omicron could infect the throat before the nose, unlike other variants, some experts say.

At the end of December, Dr. Jorge Moreno and his colleagues were monitoring five COVID-19 patients per day at their outpatient clinic in Connecticut. Then last week, "things exploded," Moreno said. The clinic had nearly 100 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, he said, driven largely by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Many of those new patients reported the same ailment: a dry, sore throat that caused sharp pain when they swallowed and seemed to appear before most other COVID-19 symptoms.

"It's a very prominent symptom," Moreno, an assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, told Insider. "It's not like a little tickle in the throat. If they're reporting it, they're saying that their throat feels raw."

Doctors in Norway, South Africa, and the UK have similarly identified a sore or scratchy throat as a distinguishing symptom of Omicron. At a December news briefing, Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, South Africa's largest private health insurer, said Omicron patients commonly report a scratchy throat first, followed by nasal congestion, dry cough, and body aches.

Moreno, by contrast, said sore throat often "comes hand in hand with sinus congestion and headache."

Data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study, which uses a smartphone app to log how hundreds of thousands of people are feeling every day across the UK, suggests that sore throats are a common, early symptom of Omicron. In a video on December 22, the study's principal investigator, Tim Spector, said around 57% of people with Omicron reported sore throats.

An analysis of an Omicron outbreak at a Christmas party in Norway found that 72% of infected people developed a sore throat, which lasted about three days, on average. Most of the infected people were vaccinated with two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

Moreno said most patients at his clinic are vaccinated, which explains why their symptoms tend to be milder and relatively short-lived.

"You see this gradient and you can tell how they're doing based on what their vaccination status is," Moreno said. For people who've been boosted, "it's almost like an old cold — the sinus symptoms, the sore throat," he said. "A couple days later, they're ready to go back to exercising or doing their regular activity."

Omicron might infect the throat before the nose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8QDr_0dgI7Wsu00
A woman uses a swab to take a sample from her mouth at an NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 testing unit at the Civic Centre in Uxbridge, Hillingdon, west London, on May 25 202.1 ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Though sore throats were common among vaccinated people with Delta infections, the symptom appears even more prevalent with Omicron.

"One of the things we know with Omicron is that it seems to have a different set of symptoms as opposed to other variants," Dr. Andy Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Insider.

"Most notably, loss of smell was something that many people used to report with COVID-19 symptom onset," he said. "With Omicron, that doesn't seem to be reported much at all. Conversely, [there's] much more talk about coughs and scratchy throats with Omicron."

The variant's unique symptoms "may reflect perhaps a change in where this virus is infecting in your respiratory tract or how well it's infecting certain cells in your respiratory tract," Pekosz added.

Some disease experts have suggested that Omicron could infect the throat before it infects the nose, whereas other variants preferred to set up camp in the nasal passage first.

"When you hear the same anecdotes from people that say a lot of them have a scratchy throat, it is probably because that's where the highest concentration of the virus is at that point," Irene Petersen, an epidemiology professor at University College London, told Insider.

A small study released Wednesday by a team of US researchers found that the viral load from an Omicron infection peaked in saliva one to two days before it peaked in nasal swabs, which may explain why adding a throat swab to a rapid test could increase its accuracy.

Hilary Brueck contributed reporting.

Comments / 91

Rational
1d ago

All symptoms and sequence accurately described in this article from my account, although I am unvaccinated and had mild symptoms as well. Some of my vaccinated friends had mild symptoms also and some became very ill with this variant. Not sure vaccination status is making a difference as indicated in this article, because sources around me show differently. I also loss my sense of smell for 2 days, which is reportedly rare with this variant. I really do not believe they know the course, how could they it just started. If officials would Report the facts when it is said and done and stop pretending they know what is happening and that vaccinations work, they may gain some credibility back.

Reply(23)
41
Jill Poe Thompson
1d ago

It's cold and flu season people! For God sakes, just work your way through the sniffles, stiffness, headache and cough, take your vitamins, stay hydrated and move forward. And no, this so called new variant, Omicron, is NOT killing mass people🤦‍♀️

Reply
34
ron harding
1d ago

yep. it is just cold being politicized. hawg wash at best to be sure folks. turn your backs on these killers and given them the boot out of white house and congress

Reply
17
Related
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Nature#Infectious Diseases#Omicron#Covid#Throats#Yale School Of Medicine#Discovery Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Women Who Take These Supplements May Reduce Their Risk of Contracting Covid-19

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the globe — even to those who are fully vaccinated — now is a good time to revisit the best ways to stay healthy. Of course, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are the best tools we have for lowering the risk of contracting Covid and its variants. But taking your daily vitamins could help, too — and a study from earlier this year found that taking certain supplements, specifically if you’re a woman, could keep you from getting sick.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

353K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy