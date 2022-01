The Jazz held the Raptors at arm’s length for the whole game, and the man with the shortest arms on the court reached out to rescue victory from the clutches of defeat. Four minutes and twenty six seconds were left in the third quarter, the Raptors were down 14, and they were inbounding from the Jazz baseline. Knowing a bucket was necessary, they ran their favourite BLOB set – the stagger action for Fred VanVleet – and Trent Forrest navigated the Raptors trees (heheh) to trail VanVleet’s hip. Sandwiched between two Trent’s, the one trailing and the one passing to him, VanVleet rose up for a mid-range jumper that was the springboard for a historic run.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO