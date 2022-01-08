ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

'Happy New You!' health, wellness resource fair in Hampton offering health screenings, COVID-19 testing

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - Celebrate Healthcare is holding a health and resource fair at the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend, offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines, COVID-19 testing, mammogram screenings, a job and small business fair and more.

The 'Happy New You!' event began Friday, January 7 and will run until Sunday, January 9.

Panel discussions and seminars will include sessions on health equity, chronic diseases, first home buyers, credit repair and small business SWAM certifications.

In addition, the event received more COVID-19 tests than expected, opening up more testing opportunities.

Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about the event, call (757) 287-0277 or click here.

