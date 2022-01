ROCKFORD, MI — A new bakery specializing in traditional pastries and vegan treats is coming to downtown Rockford. Monarch Bakery, 54 Courtland St., is being opened by pastry chef Abbie Stratton and her husband, Ben, on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. Inside, customers can find French macarons as well as pies, scones, cookies, bread and parfait desserts. The bakery also specializes in vegan and gluten-free desserts such as its vegan chocolate croissant.

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO