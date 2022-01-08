ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine Extension webinar on winter care of equines Feb. 1

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an online workshop about best practices for winter care of equines from noon to 2 p.m....

www.boothbayregister.com

Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension offers Virtual All About Maine Trees 4-H SPIN Club

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a Virtual All About Maine Trees 4-H SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club for youth ages 9–16. The club will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14 and 22. The program also includes an optional in-person Maple Workshop Day on Feb. 26 in Greenwood.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension offers beginners maple syrup workshop Jan. 29

FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29. The class first meets at Shaw Brothers Construction Company, 341 Mosher Road, Gorham, and finishes at Nash Valley Farm, 79 Nash Road, Windham. Snow date is Feb. 5.
FALMOUTH, ME
kroxam.com

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION OFFERING WINTER WEBINARS STARTING JANUARY 5

By Liz Stahl, Extension Educator – Crops and Phyllis Bongard, Content development and communications specialist. Pull up a chair and join in or bring the conversation with you as you go about your day. Whatever works best for you, join us this winter to discuss some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers today through the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series. This live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2022. Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via your computer, phone or other mobile devices, and run from 9:00 to 10:00 am Wednesdays, January 5 through March 30, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
boothbayregister.com

Winter woods walk Jan. 22

What does it really mean to have a "healthy forest?” What would a forest look like during and after some tree cutting?. Anyone looking for answers to those questions and more is invited to come to Hidden Valley Nature Center Saturday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn how forest stewardship can benefit wildlife and recreation.
LIFESTYLE
pointandshoreland.com

How to care for birds that visit your yard this winter

The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh snow on the ground can make for aweinspiring landscapes, the absence of greenery amid the starkness of winter poses challenges for animals that do not ride out winter in a state of hibernation. Red-winged crossbills, snow buntings, bohemian waxwings, evening grosbeaks, and cardinals are some of the bird…
ANIMALS
kfgo.com

SDSU Extension to Host Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop

Women in agriculture across South Dakota are invited to attend a Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop in Fort Pierre and Pierre, South Dakota, on Jan. 14, 2022. Participants will learn about the importance of soil health and how to integrate it into their grazing management systems, as well as available winter feeding methods that also create ecosystem benefits.
PIERRE, SD
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension offers updates for agricultural industry Jan. 19

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two online research updates specific to the agricultural industry from 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. “Integrated Pest Management — Controlling Pests in Potatoes” will be presented by Paul Horne, entomologist, potato IPM expert and owner-director of IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., Victoria, Australia; followed by “Potato Early Dying Research Update and Disease Management” with Khalil Al-Mughrabi, a plant pathologist and specialist with the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries at the Government of New Brunswick, Canada.
ORONO, ME
Star-Herald

Butler Professional Farrier School teaches equine hoof care

A farrier is a specialist who trims and shoes horse feet, combining blacksmith and veterinarian skills. “Horses suffer in the fact that they stand on their feet, if it’s not done correctly, then the farrier can do harm, which is unfortunate,” Jacob Butler said. Located 30 minutes from...
CHADRON, NE
mymoinfo.com

Take Care Of Your Pets This Winter

Crossbreed dog is waiting in his dog crate for a flight to Athens.SC. (Farmington) Some of the coldest weather so far this year has arrived in southeast Missouri. Mickie McClanahan is a volunteer with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. She says while you take steps to keep yourself safe, you should also do the same for your four legged friends.
FARMINGTON, MO
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Agritourism webinar series offered by Toole Co. Extension in January

Toole County Extension will be hosting a virtual webinar series on the basics of starting an Agritourism operation in Montana. The webinar will be every Tuesday in January: the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Our first webinar on Jan. 4 will feature Dr. Pat McGlynn, Flathead County Agriculture Agent, and...
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
almanac.com

Winter Care for Houseplants

Humidity is important. Home humidity in winter can be as low as 10 to 20%, but our plants like it closer to 50% humidity. The best way to remedy this is with a humidifier. (You will benefit from more moisture in the air, too!) If that is not something you can afford, try grouping your plants together to increase the humidity around them. As leaves transpire, they give off moisture, creating a slightly humid microclimate.
GARDENING
boothbayregister.com

Join Coastal Senior College for winter courses, lunch programs

Connect with others who share your interests, from painting in watercolor or the legacy of Francis Perkins, to a study of the moon and Mars. With a choice of eleven courses - 10 on Zoom and one in person-and four brown bag lunches on Zoom, inclement weather won’t preclude the camaraderie and stimulating learning prized by CSC participants. Below find brief descriptions to help you choose how many you wish to take; for complete course descriptions, instructor bios,class times, and registration information, visit coastalseniorcollege.org. Registration begins soon - January 17 for CSC members.
BOOTHBAY, ME
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Extension: 2022 winter programs and meetings

Nebraska Extension shared their upcoming 2022 winter events. Steve Melvin, extension educator, joined us with more. Ag Update 2022: February 8, Central City: weed management, using satellite mapping for farm crop management and on-farm solar power feasibility. Ag Day 2022: February 2, Aurora – nitrogen management and understanding Southern Power’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Over the Garden Fence: Winter Soil Care

Gardeners tend to think of winter and the cold weather as a period of rest from the chores of gardening. However, this is the perfect time of year to nurture your soil. Enhancing the quality of your soil is not difficult and doesn’t require expensive products. Soil is a...
GARDENING
TheHorse.com

7 Equine Nutrition Myths Busted

Decipher fact vs. fiction when it comes to the complicated world of feeding horses. Haven’t you heard that feeding a hot bran mash will help prevent colic in the winter?” Horse owners pass feed fallacies such as this down the barn aisle on a daily basis. Nutrition is one of the most difficult aspects of horse management to understand, so it’s no wonder that forage and other fodder falsehoods sprout and take root, becoming accepted as conventional wisdom. Without getting a master’s or doctorate degree in equine nutrition, how do you decipher fact vs. fiction? Here we’ll help you bust some common myths about feeding horses.
ANIMALS
kmrskkok.com

U of M Extension to Present Strategic Farming Webinar Series

University of Minnesota Extension will present a live weekly online program to discuss some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers today through the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series. Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via your computer, phone or other mobile device, and run from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 30.
MINNESOTA STATE
