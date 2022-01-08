ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Florida Buildings I Love: No. 116: Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1932, Winter Park

By Harold Bubil
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuayN_0dgI5yKi00

Rollins College is always on the short list of the nation’s most beautiful college campuses, and the Knowles Memorial Chapel is its crown jewel.

It was built as a gift to the college by Frances Knowles Warren, in honor of her father, Rollins co-founder Francis B. Knowles, who also co-founded Winter Park, a suburb of Orlando, in the 1880s.

The designer was one of America’s leading church and college architects at the time; some consider him the most prominent architect in the country in his prime. It has been reported that Ralph Adams Cram (1863-1942) considered the Mediterranean Revival structure his favorite of the 75 churches he drew. And this is a man whose credits include the 1912 Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York and the campuses of Princeton and the United States Military Academy.

A champion of the Collegiate Gothic style, Cram was featured in a stern-faced portrait on the cover of Time Magazine in 1926. He was a devoted “Anglo-Catholic”; Cram’s birthday, Dec. 16, is celebrated as a feast day by the Episcopal Church.

At Rollins, Cram designed a cream-colored building that includes Spanish Mission features found among the Renaissance- and Baroque-style churches of the Old World. A bell tower soars to 112 feet.

“The upper part of the tower is constructed entirely of Florida Travertine (limestone),” write Linda Dunvan, Joan Grever and Carl Shiver in the 1997 National Register nomination, “and is composed of an elaborate arrangement of Baroque classical elements – engaged columns, pilasters, pinnacles, and entablatures – all of which the frame the arched openings of each of its successively smaller stages, finally terminating in the copper-clad peak of the cupola, atop which is a cross.”

Buttresses support the body of the building, which is fairly simple except for the ornate west entry. Above the large wooden doors, the entablature depicts the arrival of Spanish explorers in Florida in the 1500s, complete with cross-bearing priest and natives on bended knee.

The main structure includes the Frances Chapel, a large secondary worship space.

Cram also designed the garden between the church and the Annie Russell Theatre, which looks like it might have been designed by the spirits of Vitruvius and Palladio. In fact it was done in 1931 by Richard Kiehnel of another famed Florida firm, Kiehnel, Elliot and Chalfant. Kiehnel shows up elsewhere on the Florida Buildings I Love list, most notably for the 1923 Congregational Church in Coral Gables and the Snell Arcade in St. Petersburg.

In 2012, freshly restored, the Knowles Memorial Chapel was voted No. 48 in the “100 Years, 100 Places” online poll of Floridians conducted by the American Institute of Architects’ Florida/Caribbean chapter.

“Florida Buildings I Love” is Harold Bubil’s homage to the Sunshine State’s built environment. This article originally ran on March 30, 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Government
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
City
Princeton, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitruvius
Person
Ralph Adams Cram
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

1K+
Followers
705
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy