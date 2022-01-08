Maya Lora: Lakeland to add parklets downtown in quest to become more pedestrian-friendly

The city of Lakeland has a vision: a downtown that encourages walking, shopping and outdoor dining, without sacrificing vehicular traffic.

"The goal is to try, to always make your downtowns more walkable and pedestrian-centric ... [but] I don't believe in eliminating cars completely," Executive Director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority Julie Townsend said. "But you want the cars to understand, and the drivers to understand, they are the ones that are the guests."

Last year, a portion of East Main Street spanning from Tennessee Ave. to Kentucky Ave. was transformed. City construction crews expanded the sidewalks in front of businesses like Black & Brew and Nineteen61 to generate additional outdoor seating for patrons. The project cost about $100,000, according to previous Ledger reporting. Eleven parking spaces were eliminated to make way for the expansion.

The decision to expand those sidewalks was borne out of a conversation surrounding parklets, which will be arriving downtown at some point in the coming weeks.

Parklets are prefabricated sidewalk extensions that can be installed in front of businesses for a variety of uses, including outdoor dining . Parklets will be used to expand outdoor dining for Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar and Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille.

While most of the components for the parklets have been delivered, the installer's flights into Lakeland were delayed twice. Townsend doesn't have a new date for when the parklets will be up and running.

Townsend said once the installer arrives, it will only take about an hour's worth of labor per parklet to get them constructed.

Tim Calhoon, the owner of Frescos, says that after seeing the actual parklet parts, he's looking forward to seeing them set up.

"Any additional seating outside is always a help," Calhoon said.

Lakeland's Director of Community and Economic Development Brian Rewis said the parklets are a part of a plan for downtown Lakeland that highlights "vibrancy and inclusivity."

"We want our downtown to be active and inclusive for all — that includes motorists, no street closures," Rewis said. "[We're] making a small number of on-street parking spaces available to these restaurant businesses to expand into with these parklets."

Downtown parklets: a history

When COVID-19 hit in March of 2020, cities scrambled to find ways to get businesses back open while adhering to health guidelines. Several of them chose to install parklets and other outdoor dining fixtures as a way to keep restaurants afloat.

Townsend said some patrons criticized Lakeland for not following suit and closing main restaurant arteries like Kentucky Avenue. But local business owners didn't want to see that happen.

"I had already talked to the restaurants and they were like 'no, we don't want that.' We have a ridiculous amount of to-go orders and we need people to be able to pull up in front of our restaurant so we can hand them their to-go orders," Townsend said. "They were like 'no, we don't want you to close the street and put tables and chairs.' We aren't going to buy those tables and chairs."

Consequently, rather than initiating street closures, the city installed additional 15-minute parking spaces in front of restaurants to reflect the increase in curbside dining.

But conversations surrounding the need for additional outdoor dining pre-dated the pandemic. As things with the virus calmed down, the city revisited the idea with the LDDA, which eventually yielded the Main Street sidewalk expansion, co-funded by the LDDA and the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency.

The idea of parklets hadn't been abandoned. Originally, the LDDA was going to pay $10,000 per parklet and have qualifying businesses kick in the rest of the cost. To get a parklet, restaurants would need to offer full table service for both lunch and dinner, which disqualified several popular eateries.

Fast forward to 2022, the LDDA has decided to completely fund the parklet project and will lease the final product to Frescos and Harry's for an "inconsequential amount of money."

The restaurants will be responsible for the cleaning and maintenance for the parklet. If the owners decide they no longer want them, the LDDA can move the product to a new space or sell them to another entity.

While the parklets were originally designed as wooden structures, the city and the LDDA decided to go with a steel product, which will make them easier to move for events like the resurfacing of Kentucky Avenue coming up in the next fiscal year.

Additional seats sorely needed

Manuel Meza, the general manager of Harry's, pushed his corporate office to sign up for the parklet.

"Where we're at, there's a lot of events downtown and I thought it would be cool to have seating out in the street like that, like the ambience would be desirable by guests," Meza said. "Outdoor seating is more and more popular these days due to COVID and the CDC guidelines."

Meza added that any additional seating is appreciated because the restaurant is always on a wait during the busy season and on weekends. Plus, it allows customers to dine with their dogs, which Meza said is an increasingly popular request.

"Sometimes, like this time of year, there's times where it's a longer wait for outside than inside," Meza said. "I wouldn't say it's more popular overall but there are times where it's very desirable and a little bit harder to get people out there than get people inside."

Meza hopes to add between 20 and 30 seats to Harry's outdoor seating offerings on top of the 38 seats currently available within the fenced in patio. He's unsure of an exact count because corporate has not yet added the furniture needed to outfit the parklet.

Calhoon with Frescos plans to move his existing large picnic tables into the parklet and add umbrellas. The spots occupied by the picnic tables will be replaced with tables and chairs pressed up against the windows.

He anticipates adding 24 seats outside, where he can currently accommodate upwards of 60 people.

"We're in Florida, we've got good weather. People always want to sit outside," Calhoon said.

While he's excited about his parklet, Calhoon would also support expanding the sidewalk in front of Frescos. But that's a complicated venture.

On East Main Street, there are only businesses on one side. Along South Kentucky, both sides are occupied by retailers and restaurants, which means the city would have to pick which side to expand.

Townsend said the city can't expand both sides, both because of the loss of parking and driving space and because it would eliminate room needed to run the weekly farmer's market.

"Every block can't be treated the same way," Townsend said. "We have to think about what are the unintended consequences to not only that block, but downtown as a whole."

Eating up parking: a true loss?

Each parklet takes up three parking spaces — two for the actual structure and half a parking spot on each side as a buffer for cars. Both Calhoon and Meza said that the loss of parking is worth the additional patrons they can now seat, especially since both restaurants are outperforming their pre-pandemic numbers.

Any loss of parking can often be a sore subject for downtown visitors. Calhoon said downtown Lakeland is already pedestrian-friendly but people need to shift their expectations.

"The challenge we have is with people, is they expect to be able to park a very short distance from where they intend to go," Calhoon said. "It's all a matter of perception. People have to be willing to realize you're not always going to get the parking spot up front and it's okay to walk a block or so. We've got a very walkable downtown."

Townsend agrees. She said downtown Lakeland doesn't have a parking problem, it has a walking problem. The only time parking is even "constrained" downtown is during the lunch hour, a problem The Squeeze - a golf-cart shuttle service - is attempting to address.

"People don't complain about walking blocks and blocks at Disney or the mall. They don't stop going to the mall because they can't park in the very first three parking spaces at the mall," Townsend said. "They understand that I'm going to walk a little bit and then I'm going to enjoy what I'm doing when I get to my final destination. It's a community mindset that we are attempting to shift and that takes, it takes time."

And it's not the only thing shifting. Entities like the LDDA and the city's Community and Economic Development Department are trying to make travel across downtown easier with multi-modal transportation that will make the area accessible "on foot, on bicycle, [or] in a car," Rewis said.

The city wants to see the downtown core better connected to West Downtown, which includes the RP Funding Center and Bonnet Springs Park, and East Downtown, which has destinations like The Joinery and the upcoming dog park in front of the fire station.

The addition of more residential units downtown, akin to developments like Mirrorton, are also a priority for the city. Increasing the amount of people who can walk downtown can help solve perception issues with parking as well as boost local businesses. Townsend said she anticipates 700 to 1,000 apartment units will soon be coming within walking distance of downtown, based on proposed developments.

Rewis said that in addition to apartment complexes planned in the garden district and on Oak Street, the city is also exploring residential uses within second floors in existing downtown buildings. There are some challenges with those proposals, like running utilities and making sure buildings are accessible and equipped with elevators.

Rewis said an influx of downtown residents will add to downtown's offerings in areas like grocery stores, retail and restaurants — "the kinds of things that won't come if they don't have the customer base to support it."

