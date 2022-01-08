ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ 4×07 Review: “Minefields”

Cover picture for the articleAt times, watching Cobra Kai is a little baffling. Cobra Kai 4×07 “Minefields,” however, isn’t one of those moments. We started watching this show because of the nostalgia factor, and we’ve stuck with it because it’s fun, if a lot cheesy, it has engaging characters, and yes, because some part of...

froggyweb.com

Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance on ﻿’Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood fans watching season four of Cobra Kai got a surprise when the new episodes dropped on New Years Eve. In episode nine of the Netflix series, the country superstar makes a guest appearance at the All-Valley Karate Championship, where all the loco dojos are competing. She performs a rendition of Survivor‘s “The Moment of Truth” that is featured in the original Karate Kid film.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Good Sam’: TV Review

Every day that passes without a reboot/revival of House perplexes me. You have a beloved brand with an easily reproducible formula that has only built an audience in syndication/streaming. Obviously, Hugh Laurie wouldn’t do 22 episodes in a season ever again, but if David Shore came to him with a six-episode limited series? Sure! After all, you couldn’t have House without Hugh Laurie. I mean, if you needed to do House without Hugh Laurie and you decided to recast the main role, you literally couldn’t do better than Jason Isaacs, from the near-villainous intensity to the regionally nonspecific American accent that...
TV SERIES
Johnny Lawrence
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 5 and beyond: Does William Zabka know the endgame?

Season 5 is already done with production, and hopefully we’ll be getting a chance to see it at some point this year. While not too much concrete is known about the story just yet, one thing does feel clear: It was not written to be the final season. There is something more to come presumably on the other side, though whether we get it will depend largely on what the folks over at Netflix decide.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained

Cobra Kai has mastered the season finale cliffhanger just like Daniel-san mastered ‘wax on, wax off.’ It started with its first season finale. That ended with the startling appearance of Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), which took the series to a whole new level. The season 2 finale literally tossed us off that cliff with Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) spine-breaking fall. And in the finale of season 3, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are forced to unite for the ultimate showdown against Cobra Kai in the arena that started it all, the All Valley Karate Tournament.
TV SERIES
#Minefields#Bullying#Cobra Kai 4
104.5 KDAT

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators’ Plan Includes ‘At Least Six’ Seasons

Cobra Kai Season 4 is now available on Netflix. It’s ten episodes of intrigue, betrayal, alliances, twists, Karate Kid callbacks, and a whole lot of fighting. And of course the whole thing ends on a massive cliffhanger — which is not too shocking since Netflix has already renewed Cobra Kai for a fifth season coming in the future.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Chilling Terry Silver Future

Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: Dirty Dancing

Suddenly we’re here! It’s the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament, the first formal competition we’ve seen on this show since three seasons ago. It turns out the choice to devote two episodes to the tournament is a wise one because there’s a lot to cover here — starting with a cameo from Carrie Underwood? Singing Survivor’s “Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid, and acknowledging how random her appearance is by saying, “I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know I love to compete”?
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai has a major problem that needs to be fixed

Cobra Kai spoilers follow. There have been four films, a remake and four seasons of a reboot series, but it's time to admit it… the Karate Kid franchise has a girl problem. The beloved collection of kickass karate champions and underdogs remains a staple of 80s nostalgia. From the moment Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) was taken under the wing of Mr Miyagi (the late Pat Morita), fans everywhere became devoted quicker than you can say "Wax on, wax off".
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
TV SERIES
thefandomentals.com

Cobra Kai is a Reboot Done Right

At first glance, Cobra Kai seems like yet another modern reboot hoping to cash in on its successor’s popularity. After all, it pops up in an age where sequels and remakes dominate Hollywood, and it fits perfectly into the ’80s craze popularized by Stranger Things, another Netflix hit show. However, a closer look at the series proves that, although Cobra Kai may be another reboot of a classic ’80s property, this new iteration has plenty of original ideas.
MOVIES
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Cobra Kai: 5 Lessons From The Redemption Series

I remember when I was a child I used to watch the Karate Kid every time it was played on TV. It didn't matter that he had seen the movies 100 times before. He loved the story of Daniel Larusso ( Ralph Macchio ). I remember watching the first season...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fortnite Reveals New Cobra Kai Sets

Fortnite has become known for its unique pop culture crossovers, with superhero characters, sci-fi franchises, and other existing elements working their way into the Epic Games battle royale. As the game's official social media account revealed on Thursday, that now includes the world of the Karate Kid, with a number of new cosmetics inspired by Netflix's Cobra Kai. The hit Netflix series, which is about to return for a new season, has inspired a wide array of offerings, which are currently available in Fortnite's Item Shop. This comes after a Fortnite leak from earlier this month seemed to suggest that Cobra Kai elements would be entering the game.
VIDEO GAMES
kolafm.com

Cobra Kai 4 coming Friday | Kevin Machado |

Peyton List (pictured above), who plays Tory on “Cobra Kai,” shares what fans can expect in the show’s fourth season, premiering Friday (12.31) on Netflix. She also explains the work that goes into the cast’s big fight scenes and whether there’s a “road to redemption” for her character. Get the full story here.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Season 4 is Now Streaming

It's been just under a year since the third season of the show premiered but Netflix has finally released Cobra Kai season four which is now streaming on the platform. Franchise stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka once again reprise their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the classic 1980s film series, leading a cast that also includes Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene Tanner Buchanan Main, and Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso. Are you planning to watch Cobra Kai season 4 all day today? Let us know in the comments.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: The Little Mermaid

Maybe I’m an easy mark, but this opening stretch of season four has struck me as the best beginning to any season of Cobra Kai so far. The first three episodes were chock-full of fan service in the best way possible, giving us the Daniel-Johnny partnership we’ve (or at least I’ve) always longed to see.
TV SERIES

