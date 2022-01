PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders, including the First Lady, are expressing their condolences and shock following the deadly fire Wednesday morning at two Philadelphia Housing Authorities apartments, leaving 12 people dead. Seven of those victims were children. Mayor Jim Kenney’s emotion-charged words at a mid-morning press conference emphasized those children who were killed, saying, “This is without a doubt, one of the most tragic days in our city’s history. Loss of so many people in such a tragic way. I don’t have much more to say other than please keep all these people and these children in your prayers.” “Losing so many kids...

