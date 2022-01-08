ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Daily Grind: Do you hold a torch for an underrated MMO?

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week we reported that some fans are working hard to resurrect a playable version of Wizardry Online. As I wrote that piece, I couldn’t help but think about how most people might read that and...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

It’s almost time for a new year to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV (also, the real world) once again. The key difference is that while the new year starts at January 1st for all of us here in the aforementioned real world, players in FFXIV will need to wait until January 5th to kick off the game’s Heavensturn event once more. And can you guess what this year’s main event reward is going to be? If you said “themed animal kabuto,” you have been paying attention over the past decade!
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

New VR Games January 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games January 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown. Happy New Year! No time to waste – let’s get stuck in which a bunch of new VR goodness. 2022 is starting off strong with a port of an indie gem, a second chance to play a VR MMO, the PC VR version of a AAA great and more. Plus, we’ll finally get to see if the long-anticipated VR puzzler, Wanderer, has been worth the wait. All-in-all, not a bad way to kick off the year!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torches#Mmorpg#Mmo
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Would you pay to group in an MMORPG?

“This is what happens when you make a dungeon run require a key… that itself requires several hours worth of farming materials and 150+ stonecutting skill in order to craft… that is also bind on pickup,” Bel lamented, rightly, in my estimation, referring to the whole situation as “degeneracy,” which is exactly the correct word.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What was the most painful MMO sunset of 2021?

We saw multiple smaller MMORPGs close down in 2021, and in fact in the new year we’ll be recapping all of them. But in today’s Daily Grind, I want to home in on the ones that sting the most. At the turn of every calendar year, the MassivelyOP...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Play Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR With This Horrifyingly In-Your-Face Mod

Thanks to an enterprising modder, you can now experience the PC versions of the remade Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR. By rights, we should be cheering. After all, this is a huge accomplishment, especially given that the mod is the work of one modder, praydog. As spotted by Kotaku, the mod has been in the works for some time and is now available for download from GitHub.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Do server merges make you worried or happy for an MMO?

All right, let’s start with what seems to be a pretty clear statement: The easier it is for people to play together and not have to deal with arcane nonsense about figuring out what server everyone is on to see if you even can play together in an MMO, the better. Some games make this easy, some don’t. But a lot of games still have individual servers, and therein lies the dreaded server merge, where existing servers are mashed together to form one bigger server. This is a good thing, as it means more people can play together!
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Is There An MMO Regret You Have In 2021?

Not finishing Shadowbringers. As I'm currently trying to work through Final Fantasy XIV, being behind on the expansions is making me pretty upset, honestly. As my friends and colleagues all go over Endwalker, I feel completely out of the loop. I came to Final Fnatasy XIV rather late to the...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What was the worst MMO trend of 2021?

At the end of December, we dished out our award for the best MMO trend of the year. Now, it’s time to pinpoint the worst. And you know what, this one is usually much easier to pick. Initially, I thought I’d be nominating the metaverse here. I’m not saying...
TECHNOLOGY
Inverse

You need to play the most underrated JRPG of 2021 ASAP

PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is currently live until January 19, and it’s jam-packed with hundreds of deals to peruse. Sitting amidst the dozens of titles is a phenomenal little gem that simply didn't get the due it deserved in 2021, and even better it’s a whopping 50 percent off.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Which MMO has the brightest future in 2022?

In years past, we’ve run a “most innovative” and “most potential” award, but today, I want to focus on the “most potential” part because let’s be real: Most MMORPGs do not launch at peak quality. Most of them take a year or even multiple years to grow into something people can’t wait to play. If they’re lucky, they have the time, money, and players to do that. The unlucky ones, well…. they end up in our sunset list.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: If you could ask your future self one MMO question, what would it be?

Here’s the wacky time-bending scenario for today’s question: Imagine that tomorrow, a very brief portal opened up in your living room and you could see yourself in the future on December 31st, 2022. Knowing that the portal is about to close for good, you only have time to ask one question about MMOs (and yes, it’d be about MMOs because shut up that’s why).
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Dying Light 2 Skills Split Into 'Combat' & 'Parkour' Trees

New details have been revealed about the Dying Light 2 Skills Tree -- it's going to be split into a "Combat" tree and a "Parkour" tree that will level up as you fight enemies and move through the world. We're less than a month away from the launch of Dying...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Outer Wilds and Mass Effect Legendary Edition hit Game Pass today

If you prefer Earth be but a blue marble alone in the void, two of the latest Game Pass additions might tickle your spacefancy. Microsoft's subscription service today adds BioWare's remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy as well as the beautiful clockwork mystery Outer Wilds, which was our favourite game of 2019. The cooperative and chaotic first-person firefighting game Embr hit Game Pass today too but that has, like, gravity? So passé.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Are You Sensitive to Pre-Release Spoilers?

Excitement abounds whenever a new release is imminent for an established franchise. Be they video games, films, or any medium, the continuation of concepts, characters, and conflicts that fans have become attached to always churns the hype machine into gear. Many people, however, tread lightly in the wake of these announcements. Some fans prefer to go into the upcoming release as “blindly” as possible, having their exposure to the new information coincide with their experiencing the full work. Narrative content is usually the most sensitive, but plenty of people go out of their way to avoid information about mechanics, characters, and systems as well. What about you? Do you care about pre-release spoilers?
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MassivelyOP’s Weirdest MMO Stories of 2021: Weirdest MMO pitch

Today we’re continuing our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!. No, I’m not describing the latest MMO sunset; that’s literally the name of a game, and it’s not an MMO – it’s about an MMO, specifically about the experience of being in a dying MMO during its final hours. Which, sadly, is a feeling many of us already know all too well. We probably didn’t need the refresher. Though we can think of some studio execs who should give it a try.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: Welcome to 2022, MMO gamers

The final week of 2021 didn’t really slow down at all, and the new year was kicked off by the collective industry groan at Square-Enix and Roblox. Meanwhile, we finished off our formal end-of-the-year awards, delivering MMO of the Year to FFXIV and New World, Best Expansion to FFXIV Endwalker, Most Anticipated to Palia and Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons, and Stormiest Future to Blizzard and WoW. We also delivered our Golden Yachties awards, resolutions, and the finale to our 2021 MMO news recap.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy