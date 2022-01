This is a car that would be at home on any race track, or on your morning commute. When it comes to sports cars, smaller is generally better. That's certainly the case with BMW's sport coupes. The midsize 4-series coupes are nice, especially if you need to transport four people, but they're not as nimble or quick as the smaller (and less expensive) 2-series. If you insist on four doors, BMW has the 2-series Gran Coupe, but the two-door 230i and M240i xDrive are the sport coupes you've really been dreaming about. I recently spent a couple weeks driving the M240i, and this little hot rod earned my respect. I didn't want to give it back!

