Fort Collins, CO

It's polar plunge season in Fort Collins. Do you have what it takes?

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 2 days ago
Calling all brave souls.

Fort Collins' Polar Plunge is back for another dip in Horsetooth Reservoir's frigid winter waters Jan. 22.

The event's annual 5K run will kick off at 10 a.m., followed by the Polar Bear Plunge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the reservoir's South Inlet Bay swim beach.

Registration is $45 for the 5K or Polar Plunge and $80 for both. Youths 17 or younger can register for the 5K or Polar Plunge for $40 each or $70 for both events. Runners can also take part in a virtual 5K if they're unable to make the physical event.

Proceeds from the run and plunge benefit Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. To register, visit frontrangefreeze.com/polarbear.

