Northampton County, PA

Pa. weekly COVID update: Cases skyrocket; rapid tests scarce in Lehigh Valley; schools disrupted

By Nick Falsone
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the months after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Pennsylvania in spring 2019, a report of more than 1,000 new cases statewide in a single day was cause for concern among public health officials. Compared to the new case counts the Pennsylvania Department of Health put out this week,...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 3

 

LehighValleyLive.com

Good tuition news for mid-Atlantic East Stroudsburg University students

East Stroudsburg University will offer a special tuition rate for residents of certain states that neighbor Pennsylvania starting this fall. The discounted rate will be offered to first-time freshmen and new transfers who live in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia. It will also be offered to continuing students from these states starting fall of 2022.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County Prison suspends work release program as positive COVID-19 cases rise

Northampton County Prison has suspended its work release program as positive COVID-19 cases of inmates continues to rise. The Department of Corrections reported Monday positive cases among inmates entering the Easton prison has been relatively low since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, intake is now seeing a higher incidence due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge from the Omicron variant.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Now isn’t the right time to drop mask mandates in Lehigh Valley schools | Turkeys & Trophies

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has given school districts the authority to decide whether children need to wear masks in schools. Even though they have the power to revoke mask mandates, now isn’t the time to use that power. With cases of COVID-19 spiking, some area school districts aren’t requiring students to wear masks. The Northern Lehigh and Whitehall-Coplay school districts are among the districts that made masks optional when students returned from winter break. It’s easy for the highly contagious disease to spread where lots of people gather indoors in places such as schools. Once the disease starts spreading throughout the student body, you’ve already missed your opportunity to slow it down with a mask mandate. Children with COVID then take the disease home and spread it to their families and their at-risk relatives, and the disease gets that much harder to contain. We urge all school districts to mandate the wearing of masks until the rate of transmission of COVID drops to a safer level.
COPLAY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Library supporters fight to keep Lower Saucon Township patrons

Lower Saucon Township Council has only committed through month’s end to continue its financial support necessary for residents to remain members of Hellertown Area Library. Township officials meanwhile are gathering information about other local libraries, while pursuing further discussions with the Hellertown library, said township Manager Leslie Huhn. “Council...
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

UPDATE: PennDOT lifts restrictions and reduced speed limits on local highways

Freezing rain has arrived in the Lehigh Valley and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected on Sunday putting the region under a winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory covers Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Morris counties in New Jersey.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
#Lehigh Valley#Skyrocket#Long Lines#Covid#Lehigh University
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg commits to 20 years of solar power from panels sharing active farmland

Phillipsburg has committed to buying electricity for 20 years from a solar installation proposed to be built over farmland in a way that permits farming to continue there. Town council on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into a contract with the power provider, Phoebus Fund LLC. The company projects the town will save $325,000 a year, or more than $6 million over two decades, compared to current costs of electricity for municipal use.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: When is the freezing rain expected this weekend?

Sunday is forecast as the warmer of the two days this weekend in the Lehigh Valley, but it’s also when wintry precipitation is expected. A winter weather advisory is in effect 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday across a region encompassing Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties, with additional advisories issued for similar time frames in neighboring counties, the National Weather Service says.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Pier 1 store is set to become in Bethlehem Township (UPDATE)

A Pier 1 Imports store that has sat vacant since about fall 2020 at the Southmont Plaza soon will become a store filled with $1 merchandise. Signs for a Dollar Tree recently went up at the building at the shopping center, 4423 Birkland Place along bustling Freemansburg Avenue, in Bethlehem Township. Kayleigh Campbell, a spokeswoman for Dollar Tree, told lehighvalleylive.com Friday the company anticipates opening to the public on Thursday, Jan. 27.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

