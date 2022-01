Cion Digital recently announced it raised $12 million in seed funding. These are the details. Cion Digital — the developers of the first enterprise SaaS blockchain orchestration platform — recently announced it has closed a $12 million Seed Capital raise. The capital will be utilized for expanding R&D resources and accelerating the rollout of crypto financing and payment solutions tailored for Financial Services companies (Lenders, RIA’s, Banks and Neobanks) and Big Ticket Retailers (Auto, RV/Marine, Jewelry and Luxury Goods) and to expand the capabilities of the firm’s proprietary Blockchain Orchestration Platform for other industries.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO