High School Insider: Closing the Door on 2021

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
The University of Southern Indiana Cheer Team is hosting a sendoff Sunday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena as it gets set to compete at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships next weekend at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Comments / 0