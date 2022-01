PARMA, Ohio -- Nominations are now open for the fifth annual Best of Parma competition, which finds residents supporting for their favorite businesses and organizations. “We’re very excited that Chelsey Kovar and All Her Design are putting on, once again, the Best of Parma contest,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said. “This event has become a Parma classic for residents to vote and learn more about the wonderful places our community offers to everyone of all ages.

