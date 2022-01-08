ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond man charged with possessing 39 grams of heroin, fleeing police

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — On the second attempt, the initial hearing was conducted.

Derrick Terrell Walker, 26, of the 1100 block of South O Street failed to appear at the first try during December, but the hearing finally happened Thursday. This time, though, it included two cases, because Walker was charged with additional crimes while being arrested Jan. 1 because of his previous failure to appear.

Walker's original case charges him with Level 3 felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The new case charges him with three counts of resisting law enforcement, one as a Level 6 felony and two as misdemeanors.

Walker also is alleged in both cases to be a habitual offender. He was previously convicted of felonies for aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation and resisting law enforcement. He also has a misdemeanor conviction for conversion.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge April Drake assigned Ryan O'Connell to represent Walker and set a March 29 trial date, according to case records. Walker remains in the Wayne County Jail with bonds totaling $43,000.

Walker was originally charged after he was stopped Dec. 15 for speeding in the first block of South Seventh Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause. When approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana.

A vehicle search found 39 grams of heroin and 2 grams of marijuana, the affidavit said.

After the warrant for Walker's arrest was issued, Richmond Police Department officers responded Jan. 1 to a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block alley between South 12th and 13th streets, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Walker was one of two men who emerged from between houses, and he fled when approached.

Later that day, another officer saw the same vehicle and attempted to stop it, the affidavit said. The vehicle refused to stop until it reached the Dairy Queen on South Ninth Street. At that point, Walker emerged and ran toward Fire Station 4 before he was apprehended.

The felony resisting law enforcement charge refers to fleeing in a vehicle, while the misdemeanors involve twice running on foot.

A Level 3 felony conviction carries a standard nine-year sentence with a sentencing range of three to 16 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

