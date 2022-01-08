ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

Need a break? CoCol brews warm atmosphere, hot coffee in Socorro

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
With inspiration from her grandfather, Lizbeth Carlos has created a warm and cozy coffeehouse in CoCol Beer, Wine, Coffee in Socorro.

Carlos, a former manager at Joe, Vinny & Bronson for four years, said she always dreamed of opening a coffeehouse. So when a friend contacted her about the space in a blossoming artistic area on Socorro Road, she had to go for it.

For a few weeks, Carlos has been offering a breakfast and lunch menu in a building that also houses a restaurant, El Charlatan, and is across the street from the busy art place, Casa Ortiz and Three Missions Brewery.

"The brewery started everything here and then Casa Ortiz, then El Charlatan and Moonlight Hall is going to be there - so it's four entities in Hacienda Apodaca," she said of the distinct white, mission-style buildings.

"We try to use social media to promote each other, which is awesome," she said.

Carlos said the coffee shop pays homage to her family and especially her grandfather, who used to call out for his coffee by saying, 'dame mi cocol!' Her grandmother would then set up his coffee for him to enjoy in the morning.

The menu offers an array of coffees, including some delicious options with a border feel - a latte made with Abuelita chocolate and a coffee made with the popular Mexican nut candy, Mazapan. It also offers chai, espressos and iced coffees.

Carlos is the cook as well and said she is hoping to make the quiche a signature dish for customers. She also invites customers to try the bacon croissant for breakfast.

The coffeehouse offers a variety of sandwiches and wraps under $10 for lunch. Top choices include the scrumptious Waldorf chicken salad croissant and chicken wrap. The soups are seasonal, and right now is an excellent time to try a cup of the flavorful and creamy tomato soup with a sprinkling of cheddar cheese.

The owner said she would like to bring in a farmer's market and live music or art. She also plans to bring in beer and wine.

"I want to make it as homey as possible, a place to relax and feel at home away from home," she said.

More: New Coffee Waffle restaurant brings trendy new flavors to Clint

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

If you go:

What: CoCol Beer, Wine, Coffee

Where: along Mission Trail, 10180 Socorro Road, Socorro

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Information: CoCol Cafe | Facebook

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Need a break? CoCol brews warm atmosphere, hot coffee in Socorro

