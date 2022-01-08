ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to watch Week 18 NFL games live online for free—and without cable

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRLrs_0dgI2Isb00

The playoff picture is generally coming into focus, but there are a few questions. The Indianapolis Colts need a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to make it into the postseason in the AFC. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens are also vying for a spot.

Over in the NFC, only one of the seven postseason spots is up for grabs. The San Francisco 49ers are the odds-on-favorite, but they need to beat the Los Angeles Rams, and the New Orleans Saints have to lose to the Atlanta Falcons for the 49ers to make it. New Orleans needs to win and see the 49ers lose to make it in.

The local sports bar might not hold much appeal given the spread of Omicron, but the living room may be less than optimal these days if you have a noisy family. Looking to stream the games or not sure who’s playing when? We’ve got a look at the matchups—and several different options for viewing.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Here’s a look at who’s playing who this week. (The home team is listed second.)

Saturday, Jan. 8

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 9

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Paramount+

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Paramount+

Charlotte Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Paramount+

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

How can I watch my local NFL team for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And NFL games are one of the easiest to view, since they air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

How can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can—and there are several options for doing so.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to Sunday night games and others aired on that network. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-month free trial, followed by a $6 monthly charge.

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that’s up, you’ll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered Orange plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive Blue plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T’s streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ can be enjoyed free for seven days, after which you’ll pay $13.99 per month for all three combined.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65 to $80, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not anymore. The last game to stream on Amazon was on Christmas Day, but it’s likely the company will carry more games next season.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Absolutely!

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

NFL Game Pass

There are couple hitches with this service. You can’t use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $100 charge per season.

NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV customers have access, but if you’re not a subscriber and live in an area where it’s not available, you can watch any NFL game live online or on TV, for $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Game Pass#Dolphins#American Football#Afc#The Los Angeles Chargers#Las Vegas Raiders#Nfc#The Los Angeles Rams#The New Orleans Saints#The Atlanta Falcons#Omicron#Kansas City Chiefs#Abc#Espn#Cowboys#Washington Football Team#New York Giants#Fox Cincinnati Bengals#Fox Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Steelers Take Victory Lap For Making Playoffs … But There’s One Problem

The Steelers kept their postseason chances alive with an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, and while Pittsburgh hasn’t officially earned a playoff berth, the organization is celebrating like it has. The Steelers will get into the playoffs as long as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
Fortune

Fortune

74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy