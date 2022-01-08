ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Audubon Society to hear about study of Canada geese

 2 days ago

MUNCIE — The Robert Cooper Audubon Society will feature the program "So Many Geese!" during its January meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

David Shearer, a PhD student in environmental sciences at Ball State University, will discuss his study of Canada geese, sharing information about the growing populations of geese in urban areas, their impacts and management strategies.

To register for the Zoom meeting, go to cooperaudubon.org

Library series to mark Henry County Bicentennial

NEW CASTLE — In celebration of Henry County's Bicentennial this year, the New Castle-Henry County Public Library will host a Henry County history education series.

This series, produced in partnership with New Castle Main Street and the Henry County Historical Society, will feature events that will include education on different topics regarding Henry County’s history.

The first event will be “Genealogy of Henry County,” presented by Henry County Historical Society’s Kaye Ford. an experienced genealogy specialist, on Thursday, Jan. 13.

In connection with Black History Month and the bicentennial, Rick Cottman will share Black History of Henry County. Cottman is the author of “In Colored Circles” and his presentation will be on Feb. 10.

The Henry County League of Women Voters will offer a program about women’s suffrage on March 10

Additional events might be announced later.

All events will take place at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the New Castle-Henry County Public Library. Seating will be limited for each event, making registration recommended but not required. Event dates and more information can be found at nchcpl.librarycalendar.com .

Soil and Water Conservation District sets annual meeting

MUNCIE — The Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual Dinner Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17  at the Knights of Columbus Family Center, 3600 W Purdue Ave.

After dinner, there will be a brief business meeting to elect one supervisor.  The featured speaker for the evening is Jeff Boyer, Davis Purdue Ag Center.

All land occupiers and other interested parties are entitled to attend.  Reservations are $10 per person and may be made by sending a check to 3641 N. Briarwood Lane, Muncie Ind. 47304. Reservations should be made by Feb. 10.

Due to COVID, the meeting will follow social distancing guidelines, and attendees are asked to wear face masks be worn.

In case of bad weather, the snow date for the meeting will be March 3.

Information: Becky at 765-747-5531, ext. 3, or delcoswcd@gmail.com.

News items can be sent to The Star Press at news@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Audubon Society to hear about study of Canada geese

