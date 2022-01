US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO