Law enforcement leaders from Door, Kewaunee counties make their case for more resources

STURGEON BAY - More resources, more appreciation, better chances to hire.

In a time where funding for law enforcement agencies and how it's used is a subject of great discussion if not controversy, Door and Kewaunee county law enforcement leaders said their greatest need in coming years will be to have the manpower, tools and funds necessary to continue to perform their jobs. Along with continued support from the public they serve.

"Resources are No. 1," Sturgeon Bay Police Chief Clint Henry said. "We're a jack of all trades. When people have a problem, they call law enforcement."

Henry was joined by Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski and Capt. Carl Waterstreet of the Door County Sheriff's Department at a Jan. 7 press conference called by Assembly Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, who helped introduce a package of law enforcement funding bills in the Legislature earlier in the week.

Kitchens noted the conference also came in advance of Wisconsin Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which annually takes place Jan. 9.

"Law enforcement, if you've been watching, has been a hot news item over the last few years," Kitchens said.

The eight bills would provide a total of about $25 million and mainly are intended to help law enforcement agencies hire, retain and train officers and other staff as well as increase the public's understanding and appreciation of their work.

"I'm not here to say we have all the answers and this is going to cure it," Kitchens said. "Law enforcement is under much more scrutiny than ever before."

A number of Democrats in the Legislature have voiced opposition to the bills in press releases, especially noting that the funds would be one-time-only funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to provide financial relief from the COVID-19 pandemic to businesses and workers.

They also said the previous two state budgets proposed by Gov. Tony Evers would have allocated more than $50 million for law enforcement but were shot down by the GOP. Kitchens said while he didn't know the specifics of those budget items and for what they would have been used, those funds would have come from taxes.

If the bills pass and survive Evers' veto pen, among the items they would accomplish are:

Providing $5,000 signing bonuses to new law enforcement officers, with an an additional $1,000 per year of experience up to $10,000 for officers relocating to Wisconsin from out of state.

Reimbursing law enforcement academy costs for all officers.

Providing $1 million for two state technical colleges to offer a part-time academy program.

Providing $1 million for the state Department of Justice and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to work with local law enforcement agencies on "Pro-Cop Wisconsin," a campaign to recruit and retain officers in and outside the state.

Requiring the state Department of Public Instruction to create a model curriculum to be used in schools on how to interact with officers.

Providing more equipment for pre-employment testing of job candidates.

Another bill would prevent local elected and law enforcement officials from banning no-knock search warrants, a practice that has come under increased scrutiny across the country and was banned in Milwaukee this year.

Kitchens said the focus of the bills, and the main reason for the press conference, is on hiring officers. He noted that 13,576 law enforcement officers currently work in Wisconsin, which he said is the lowest number in at least 10 years, while just 776 officers entered the profession last year, also the lowest figure in a decade. Henry said his department now gets 50 to 60 applications for an open position when it used to get around 200.

Meanwhile, violent crime rose by 6% nationally and 9% in Wisconsin in the past year, Kitchens said, showing the need for more officers.

The three local officers joining Kitchens said violent crime, and crime in general, hasn't notably increased in recent times in their areas of coverage.

But they also noted they and other officers in their staffs have been on the job for around 30 years, and Joski said many of the crimes they see these days have changed from breaking-and-entering-type calls to crimes using higher technology, as well as calls related to illegal drugs.

"Technology helps us suppress a lot of crime," Joski said. "But it also helps perpetrate a lot of crime. It's just a changing environment."

"(Law enforcement agencies) don't have the number of applicants we've had in the past," Kitchens said. "Down the line, we need to recruit more young people into the profession."

Kitchens acknowledged the challenges facing agencies such as those in Door and Kewaunee counties are different from those in metropolitan areas like Milwaukee or Madison, and that will be something he wants to make sure isn't lost in the shuffle as the bills move through the Legislature.

"It's really important," Kitchens said. "They face entirely different challenges than officers in large departments."

Waterstreet said people who become officers do so because they feel a need to serve the community, not because they think they're going to get rich. But Henry said salary matters to prospective officers who get job offers from other locations that have more money to offer.

"There's going to be a wage war," Henry said. "In the future, looking at what other states are doing, it's going to come down to who has the most money."

Getting help in the hiring process is important to the local agencies. Joski said the screening process of background and psychiatric checks takes many months, and his department performs as much screening as it can months in advance of any openings. That includes testing the ethics and character of candidates to make sure the department hires officers it can trust in any situation, Joski said.

"It's not only intense, it's lengthy," Joski said of the hiring process. "We don't have that luxury of, oh, when we get that opening, we'll just fill it. ... We can't just take it as it comes.

"We're trying to look into the soul of the people we're looking to hire. We have to know they are rock-solid. ... I can take anyone with good character and make them a good cop. But if you lack that moral integrity, we can't use you."

That character is important to building trust with the community, the officers said. They also said they feel their communities support them well, especially compared to the distrust of law enforcement that is taking place in larger communities across the country.

"People are supportive of law enforcement, and that makes it a lot nicer to be an officer here than in other parts of the country," Kitchens said. "We don't want to take that for granted."

