Weekly Roundup Jan. 2 - 8

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 2 days ago
In Case You Missed It

The IRS expects you to live a little longer as of January 1st. And even better, it could result in a smaller tax bill.

Getting your financial house in order with a carefully laid out game plan and proper execution, can lead to wealth, prosperity, and a sense of peace.

The current version of the hotly debated Build Back Better bill has removed sections that would harm hundreds of thousands of investors and adversely impact the economy.

There's an increasing number of 5-star Medicare Advantage plans. But it's not wise to pick a plan based solely on the number of stars it has, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

The day will come when all of us will pass, and what happens then will either be something of our choosing or a consequence of us not making a choice.

Your income may be your biggest financial asset - here's how to protect it.

Parents affect how their teens save money but a new addition to the Step app can help teens improve their saving habits.

CJ Miller of Sensible Money explains easy ways to save more money, spend less money, and pay down debt in 2022.

Transitioning wealth to the next generation requires a strategy.

Can You Own Crypto in Your IRA?

Cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, cannot be contributed to an Individual Retirement Account. However, it appears that an IRA may acquire cryptocurrency by purchase.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io

Ask Bob: Does it Make Sense to Delay Social Security When You're at the Maximum Benefit?

If you've reached full retirement age, and the maximum Social Security benefit, does it make sense to delay starting benefits to age 70? Financial adviser Wendy Marsden walks our reader through the pros and cons.

Ask the Hammer

Email your question to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com

Ask the Hammer: How Can I Calculate What My Wife's Spousal Social Security Benefit Will Be if I Claim at Full Retirement Age?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Group helps a Retirement Daily reader calculate what his wife's spousal Social Security benefit will be if he claims at full retirement age.

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use 1031 Exchange to Sell One Rental Property for Another?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Group helps a Retirement Daily reader determine whether to use a 1031 exchange to sell one rental property for another.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,567 going out in 5 days

In just 5 days some Social Security recipients will see the new checks worth an average of $1,657. These will be the very first Social Security checks with the COLA 5.9% increase in them. The average increase is about $92 dollars per month. Social Security January checks. If you have...
Motley Fool

4 Changes to Social Security in 2022 You Probably Didn't Know

The government makes changes to the Social Security program every year. Understanding these changes is key to successfully budgeting in retirement and avoiding costly mistakes. We've made it to 2022, and Social Security is still with us. Contrary to popular belief, it's not going to disappear anytime soon, but that...
Motley Fool

How Do You Compare to the Shockingly Low Median Retirement Savings?

The median retirement account savings balance is relatively low. It won't produce much income to supplement Social Security. There are ways to beat the median and end up with a larger nest egg. Americans may be in trouble when it comes to retirement savings. The median retirement account balance is...
CNBC

Didn't get the last stimulus check? There's still time to claim it

If you didn't get the last stimulus check, don't despair. You still have time to claim the money if you're eligible. A third round of stimulus payments was distributed as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March 2021. Starting that month, millions of Americans and their dependent children were sent up to $1,400 each.
Motley Fool

How Will Your Social Security Stack Up to the $4,194 Max?

Social Security's maximum benefit is $4,194 in 2022. This is a much higher benefit than most people will receive. Future retirees should be prepared to get less than the maximum benefit. In 2022, some seniors will get monthly Social Security checks totaling $4,194. This is the maximum benefit the Social...
Motley Fool

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

The earlier in your career you get started, the better compounding can work for you. The more frequently you sock away money, the less you'll have to come up with to reach your goals. If you save automatically through your paycheck, it can help with keeping the strategy going. It's...
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

