Calhoun County, MI

Battle Creek Public Schools going Virtual Due to COVID-19 Spread in Calhoun County

By Brandon James - WBCK
 4 days ago
Beginning Monday, January 10, Battle Creek Public Schools will move to virtual learning again. School officials say it is due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County. FOX-17 reports that Friday is the last day of in-person classes temporarily and the plan is to have students return to the...

