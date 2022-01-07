ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Can Practice Guidelines for COVID-19 Inpatient Drug Therapies Be Trusted?

By Pam Brick
pulmonologyadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, clinicians need swift and urgent guidance to manage affected patients and forestall transmission. But few clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) developed for pharmacologic treatments in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 meet National Academy of Medicine standards for trustworthy guidelines, according to a systematic review recently published in JAMA Network...

www.pulmonologyadvisor.com

pulmonologyadvisor.com

Effects of Aspirin Therapy in Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

Although aspirin therapy decreased the time to discharge by 1 day in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, no significant decreases were found in regard to the risk for all-cause mortality, invasive mechanical ventilation (IVM), renal dialysis, or hemofiltration, according to results of a randomized, controlled, open-label platform trial published in The Lancet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Outcomes of Positive Expiratory Pressure Flute Therapy in Adults With COVID-19

Positive expiratory pressure (PEP) flute therapy led to a small yet statistically significant decrease in the severity of respiratory symptoms in adults with COVID-19 recovering at home, according to results of an open-label, randomized controlled trial published in BMJ. Between October 2020 and February 2021, investigators recruited community-dwelling adults with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cbs12.com

Florida issues new COVID-19 testing guidelines

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says a million at-home COVID tests will be sent to Florida seniors, starting with nursing homes, long-term care, and then senior communities. He made that announcement Thursday morning at Rehabilitation of the Palm Beaches. The governor is asking young, healthy...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX43.com

CDC offers new COVID-19 guidelines

According to the new guidance, an infected person should isolate for 5 days -- not 10. If asymptomatic at that time, they can leave isolation while masked.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
renfrewtoday.ca

Ontario updating COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines

Ontario is updating COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines in response to the Omicron variant. Starting today (December 31), publicly-funded PCR testing will be available only for high-risk individuals who are symptomatic and/or are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Members of the general public with mild symptoms are asked not to seek testing. The province says positive rapid antigen tests will no longer require PCR confirmation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Treating COVID-19 with Monoclonal Antibody Therapy at YRMC

Call your doctor as soon as possible if you are sick and believe you qualify. Early treatment for COVID-19 infection with Monoclonal Antibody (MAB)Therapy for high-risk patients is available at Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). To receive the treatment, patients need a physician order and an appointment. What...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sandpoint Reader

COVID-19 quarantine guidelines altered

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new coronavirus guidelines Dec. 27, stating that individuals carrying asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can shorten their isolation period from 10 to five days. According to the Associated Press, health officials said that the change is in “keeping with growing evidence that people...
SANDPOINT, ID
fox9.com

Can we trust rapid COVID-19 tests? Mayo doctor weighs in

(FOX 9) - Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, answers some of our questions about COVID-19 testing:. Dr. Matthew Binnicker: I think the reliability depends – one, on the test, and two, on the circumstance. Not all rapid, antigen, at-home tests are created equally, so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
scitechdaily.com

Yale Researchers Develop RNA-Based Therapy That Can Protect From Range of COVID-19 Variants

Researchers at Yale School of Medicine have discovered that an RNA molecule that stimulates the body’s early antiviral defense system can protect mice from a range of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The study, published recently in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments for COVID-19 in immunocompromised patients, as well as providing an inexpensive therapeutic option for developing countries that currently lack access to vaccines.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
hot1079fortwayne.com

COVID-19 antibody therapies from Eli Lilly paused

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – COVID-19 antibody therapies developed at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly have been paused. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the therapies are unlikely to be effective against the Omicron variant. The therapies from Eli Lilly were given Emergency Use Authorization to treat COVID-19 in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISN

CDC changes COVID-19 isolation guidelines again

MILWAUKEE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its isolation guidelines again for people who have COVID-19, but still stopping short of calling for a negative test at the end of isolation. The bottom line is this: If someone tests positive but has no symptoms —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

CDC adds to guidelines for students exposed to COVID-19

WASHINGTON >> The federal government released new recommendations last month for unvaccinated students exposed to the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those students could remain in school, as long as they are tested for the virus twice in the week after exposure and both tests come back negative.
EDUCATION
toledocitypaper.com

TLCHD announces new COVID-19 safety guidelines

On December 29th, The Toledo Lucas County Health Department released a statement regarding new COVID-19 policies for isolation and quarantine. These guidelines outline the next steps for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals, as well as those who have been exposed or have received a positive COVID-19 test. If an individual has...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

