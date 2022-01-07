Can Practice Guidelines for COVID-19 Inpatient Drug Therapies Be Trusted?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, clinicians need swift and urgent guidance to manage affected patients and forestall transmission. But few clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) developed for pharmacologic treatments in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 meet National Academy of Medicine standards for trustworthy guidelines, according to a systematic review recently published in JAMA Network...www.pulmonologyadvisor.com
Comments / 0