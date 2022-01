Neena Brown is a female musician from Toronto, Canada. She was introduced to music at a very young age while growing up in one of the most notorious hoods in Canada, the South Side of Jane Street. Neena was shy growing up but would sing and write songs privately, she always knew that music would be her outlet and safe haven from the chaos that occurred in her life. From her brother molesting her when she was a little girl, to her grandparents passing away, her father always working and her sister being an alcoholic, music became Neena’s best friend and ally. From that turning point, music would become her priority. She got tired of oppression and loneliness and had finally let her music be her light & companion.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO