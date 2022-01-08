ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman raped at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
 2 days ago

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man raped a woman at knifepoint inside the maintenance room of a Brooklyn apartment building late last month, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday. They said the man invited the 23-year-old victim into a building in the vicinity of Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 2:15 a.m. on Dec 18.

Once inside, the man displayed a knife, threatened the victim, forced her inside an elevator maintenance room and raped her, according to police.

The man fled the building and the victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described the suspect as about 5’10” tall and 170 pounds.

Police are looking for this man in conncection with a knifepoint rape in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Dec. 18, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 46

ShibaInu4Ever
2d ago

Sorry to hear about the assault! But I don’t know the whole story. Why a young woman willingly go with a male stranger inside a building at 2:30am in the morning???

Reply(13)
36
Steven H
1d ago

Maybe she agreed to slurp the straw for some drugs, standard practice for a lot of moms in that area! But then he got all weird, pulling out the knife and tearing off her pants!Not cool Mister! She deserves a heartfelt apology from that brother!

Reply(1)
6
Carla Moore
1d ago

You know could of been a “working girl” . And she thought she was catching a John. Wish all my ladies guidance and blessings 🙏🏾

Reply
5
 

Related
PIX11

Scooter driver critically injured in hit-and-run on FDR: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man riding a motorized scooter was struck and left for dead by a motorist on the FDR on Manhattan’s east side Sunday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the man was operating the scooter on the highway, near East 106th Street, around 10 p.m. when he was struck by […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Harrowing tales from survivors of Bronx fire that left 19 dead

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (AP) — Hospitals worked Monday to save the lives of multiple people gravely injured by smoke in a fire that killed 19 people, including nine children, in a Bronx apartment building. Dozens of people were hospitalized, and as many as 13 were in critical condition after Sunday’s blaze, already the city’s […]
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

FDNY plea: Close doors during fires to save lives

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The FDNY urged New Yorkers to close doors when escaping fires on Sunday, hours after a blaze left 19 dead in the Bronx. The Fordham Heights blaze was New York City’s deadliest in decades. It was started by a malfunctioning space heater and quickly spread as the door to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Rape#Nypd#Crown Heights#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NYPD patrol car torched near Bronx subway station: police

THE BRONX – An NYPD patrol car was set on fire in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.  It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the Pelham Bay Park No. 6 subway station in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, police said. Patrol officers from the 45th precinct parked their marked cruiser on the street to inspect a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Resources for victims of deadly Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A horrific fire in a Bronx building killed 19 and left many without a home on Sunday. In the wake of the blaze, 21 families were displaced from their homes, according to the Red Cross. Resident Jessica Valdez was close to tears looking at the outpouring of love and support […]
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Video: Suspect fires gun into vehicle after pair punctures tires

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A pair of suspects punctured a parked vehicle’s tires, then fired a gun at it several times, Wednesday, police said Friday. Video shows the two approaching a parked Lexus on Evergreen Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard about 7:22 p.m., then puncturing its tires. One of the suspects then fired a gun and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when a police officer used a stun gun to subdue him at a New York police station in October. Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows 29-year-old Jason Jones rolling on […]
CATSKILL, NY
PIX11

The Missing: Sanitation worker takes COVID test, then disappears from hospital

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A sanitation worker with cancer and diabetes disappeared Wednesday after a local hospital checked him for COVID, according to his daughter, who is frantically looking for him. Santiago Cordero, known as “Pepe,” is 62 years old. He’s a father of two and grandfather of six. Cordero’s daughter, Rebecca Lord, said her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD distributes COVID tests to Middle Eastern community in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, N.Y. – While giving out free meals to thousands of Brooklyn families, a Middle Eastern NYPD captain realized the area he grew up in was in need of something else. The 18-year veteran with the police department grew up in Downtown Brooklyn and arranged for 200 COVID-19 tests to be administered at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

