Woman raped at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man raped a woman at knifepoint inside the maintenance room of a Brooklyn apartment building late last month, police said.
The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday. They said the man invited the 23-year-old victim into a building in the vicinity of Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 2:15 a.m. on Dec 18.
Once inside, the man displayed a knife, threatened the victim, forced her inside an elevator maintenance room and raped her, according to police.
The man fled the building and the victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.
Police described the suspect as about 5’10” tall and 170 pounds.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
