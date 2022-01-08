Take In Whimsical Saugerties ‘Circle House’ Built By Muppets Designer! Would You Live Here?

Key Buffalo Bills Player Buys Upstate NY Home with Heart Shaped Pond for Under $1 Mil. This home is perfect for a Buffalo Bills player because not only it is beautiful, but it is only 10 mins from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park where the Bills play. It has 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on nearly 6 acres. It has a quiet yard along with a saltwater gunite pool with a hot tub. The is a front porch that overlooks a custom heart-shaped pond. There are fireplaces in nearly every room. Check out the gorgeous master suite with a spa bathroom, heated floor, and jacuzzi tub. There is a custom basement with a recreation room. The two-story three-car garage has a large finished room with a fireplace, bathroom, and kitchenette. Dawson Knox, the Tight End for the Buffalo Bills purchased this home for $995,000 just after Christmas.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO