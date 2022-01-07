ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

ECToday Announcements (Faculty/Staff)

edgewood.edu
 4 days ago

Please be informed that the commuter...

express.edgewood.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Planners of Jan. 6 Trump rally subpoenaed by House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas on Tuesday to two Republican strategists and a Trump administration official regarding their involvement in the planning and preparation of one of the rallies that preceded the attack. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy