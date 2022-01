A teacher and education campaigner has criticised the Scottish Government for not developing a robust ventilation system in schools almost two years on in the pandemic.Nuzhat Uthmani, of Scottish Teachers for Positive Change and Wellbeing (STPCW), said it is “unfathomable” that, for a second winter, staff are having to keep doors and windows open, and ask pupils to layer up.She said it is “shocking” that ministers are not investing in air filtration units in schools to help keep them safer from Covid spreading further.Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Show, Ms Uthmani said: “It is unacceptable at this point in the pandemic...

