ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Messi continues COVID recovery, misses Lyon trip

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5NAD_0dgHWgcb00

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, the capital club said on Saturday.

The Argentine forward is back in Paris from his home country after testing negative but has not been cleared to play.

"Lionel Messi will continue his post-COVID individual protocol in the coming days," PSG said in a statement.

Messi, 34, was one of several players to return positive results during the Ligue 1 break.

PSG said that Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Layvin Kurzawa were still isolating after testing positive.

"It's always hard to pick the right team, COVID or no COVID," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

His side lead the standings with 46 points from 19 games, 10 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille ahead of the club's 2,500th game.

However, PSG will not be able to count on the support of their fans, who have been banned from travelling to Lyon amid fears they might clash with the OL supporters.

The banning order from the interior ministry said PSG's trips were "frequently a source of public disorder".

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Layvin Kurzawa
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Julian Draxler
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Olympique Lyonnais#The Capital Club#Argentine#Psg#Olympique De Marseille#Ol#The Interior Ministry
The Independent

Rising Man City star Cole Palmer must be ready to seize chance – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell has told “huge talent” Cole Palmer to stay patient and make the most of any opportunities he gets to play in star-studded Manchester City’s side after the teenager impressed during Friday’s FA Cup win over Swindon The 19-year-old finished with a goal and an assist to his name as Covid-hit City ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the League Two Robins to book their place in the fourth round.Palmer’s first major contribution was to put City’s opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error to make it 2-0 just before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern's Bundesliga lead

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund fought back from two goals down after a lackluster start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and return some element of excitement to the Bundesliga title race on Saturday. Mahmoud Dahoud’s 89th-minute winner after Jude Bellingham equalized in the 86th moved Dortmund six points behind Bayern...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Juventus score three goals in seven minutes to claim comeback win at Roma

Juventus scored three goals in seven minutes to come from behind in a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Roma.The home side had led 3-1 with just over 20 minutes left before Juve’s stunning comeback. Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini also had a late penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Matthijs De Ligt had been shown a second yellow card for handball.Tammy Abraham nodded home Jordan Veretout’s near-post corner to open the scoring before Paulo Dybala levelled things up.Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored Roma’s lead at the start of the second half and Pellegrini curled a stunning 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to seemingly...
UEFA
The Independent

Five things we learned as Chelsea thrash Chesterfield in the FA Cup

Chelsea convincingly defeated Chesterfield Town 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.The Blues ran riot in the first half with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. Chesterfield did show some promise with a great save from goalkeeper Scott Loach and a close chance from a free kick.However, Chelsea showed the difference in skill between 91 league places and were always assured of a comfortable victory. Andreas Christiansen and Hakim Ziyech added goals but Akwasi Asante lit up the stadium with a famous consolation late on to leave the away fans celebrating long into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season.Maitland-Niles has started only two Premier League games for the Gunners this season, making eight top-flight appearances in total, and the club announced his move on their official website.Arsenal said: “Everyone at Arsenal wants to wish Ainsley all the best during his time with AS Roma.  The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”England international Maitland-Niles progressed through Arsenal’s academy and made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday in a Champions League game against Galatasaray in December 2014.He made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

271K+
Followers
264K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy