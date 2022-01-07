ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EV and AV companies start off 2022 with strong VC funding, plus big moves in the mobility space

By Steve Greenfield
cbtnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this episode of The Friday 5 with Steve Greenfield, Founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures, an auto technology advisory firm that helps...

www.cbtnews.com

Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

December auto sales underwhelm due to shuttered supply chain

The U.S. auto sales volume is below 15 million for the second year. Cox Automotive forecasts that December 2021 will have a sluggish showing of 1.10 million new automobile units sold. This number likely contributed to the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 11.4 million, a 30% drop from last year’s 16.3-million-unit pacing. Demand Isn’t […]
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

What can the auto industry do about incoming OEM digital retailing programs?

On the latest episode of Auto Marketing Now, host Brian Pasch tackles the latest updates in OEM digital retailing programs and the mandates that are likely coming down the pipeline for some manufacturers. In the Summer of 2021, Brian Pasch Enterprises published a research report called Comparing Stellantis E-Shop to Competing Digital Retailing Solutions. In […]
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

BYD Company posts strong EV deliveries in December and Full year

Chinese automaker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) says it sold more 93,945 new energy vehicles in December up 225.7% Y/Y (including 92,823 passenger cars, and 1,122 commercial vehicles) and up 3 percent from 91,219 units in November, despite the Covid-19 outbreak in Xi'an, northwest China, which forced a temporary shutdown of one of its production sites.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Orange Invests in the ‘Move Capital I’ Venture Capital Fund to Support European B2B Technology Companies

Orange, via its holding company Orange Digital Investment, is investing in the ‘Move Capital I’ fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest “Tech Growth” fund that supports future B2B champions of European tech. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technology: IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Industry 4.0.
BUSINESS
