Hollywood’s third strike on climate change?

By Peter Dykstra
ehn.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve got to cut a break to the superb cast and an A-for-effort try on “Don’t Look Up.”. The film’s failings are due to its subject matter: it’s that the real-life catastrophe of climate change would make an awful major motion picture. It already has. Twice. Before a few words on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
