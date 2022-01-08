Listen: Our X-MEN: MOLECULE Spotify Playlist

Music-lovers everywhere look forward to sharing their Spotify Wrapped results every year! In 2021, the streaming service introduced several new features, but "Audio Aura" sparked the most conversation. It allows listeners to reflect back on the moods and vibes that shaped their musical experiences by assigning colors to different mood categories. For instance, purple represents passion, while orange pairs well with bold, rebellious energy. Next, those different moods are paired with songs on Spotify before each listener receives their top two moods that best match their listening habits. But speaking of moods, wouldn't it be cool to know what the entire world was feeling this year, relatively speaking? Thanks to some exclusive data from our friends at Spotify, we have a better idea. Read on to see the emotions that defined us in 2021.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO