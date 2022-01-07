Police arrest man accused of choking, beating Miami-Dade woman in public
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he choked and beat a woman at a bus stop in Miami. The 26-year-old woman was waiting for a...www.wtsp.com
That’s what men do. Harm & murder woman. COWARDS but they would NEVER do that to another MAN.. hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law!!!
