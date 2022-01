This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. If you haven’t heard of cannabis inhalers before, you may want to start investigating. This article will introduce you to these fairly new devices which deliver concentrated doses of cannabis directly into your lungs. Inhalers are renowned for being more bioavailable and cleaner than virtually any other marijuana delivery mechanism. We’ll look at how they work, what their benefits are and a few of the top cannabis inhaler brands.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO