This week's group includes three youngsters aged 23-and-under showing what they can do and two 30-somethings demonstrating they still have something left in the tank. Patrick Beverley would have been the third 30-something on the list, because he's played really well of late, but a groin issue has kept him out a couple of games, so maybe he's in here next week (and/or, you could consider him a bonus pick for this week because he really has been playing well).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO