County schools reduce quarantine period

CLINTON — Sampson County Schools announced a modification to their current COVID-19 procedures Thursday night, with officials stating that, effective Friday, they would be halving the isolation period for those who have to quarantine due to the virus.

The move is cohesive to the recommendations of the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit. The updates were made in conjunction with the CDC’s recommendation to reduce isolation and quarantine times from 10 days to five days. This is for COVID positive individuals and close contacts who have not been vaccinated.

“With oversight provided on Jan. 6, 2022, by the Sampson County Health Department, Sampson County Schools will follow the guidelines outlined in the Dec. 30 StrongSchoolsNC toolkit,” said a release.

Since restrictions from COVID have come to play in the school districts, Sampson, like most, have held fast to the guidelines of the Toolkit.

As of Friday, Jan. 7, “Sampson County Schools will no longer require individuals to isolate or quarantine for 10 days but instead will follow the toolkit guidance of five days of quarantine followed by five days of wearing a mask when the individual returns to school. When there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 among students and employees, Sampson County Schools will follow the quarantine procedures that are outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

Additionally, if an individual is identified as being a close contact exposure to a COVID-positive person, and the close contact individual is fully vaccinated, they will not need to quarantine. Fully vaccinated is defined as up-to-date with COVID vaccinations recommended for their age (which includes having received their booster shot if eligible, or if not eligible for booster having completed their primary vaccination).”

Students requiring quarantine will be provided with information about returning, and classwork will be available in Google Classroom.

Schools will continue to encourage social distancing, with frequent hand-washing reminders, enhanced ventilation, encourage masks, plus contact tracing.

“Parents/students and employees are asked to conduct a COVID-19 symptom screening and health check each morning at home before coming to school. Anyone who feels sick or exhibits a symptom of COVID-19 should stay at home – do not come to school or work. Parents should let the school know, and employees should contact their director or supervisor. It also is recommended to contact a healthcare provider.”

The District requests that students and staff who are experiencing the following symptoms to stay home:

• Fever (100.0° Fahrenheit or higher), chills or shaking chills

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

• New loss of taste or smell

• Muscle aches or body aches

• Cough (not due to other known causes, such as a chronic cough)

• Sore throat, when in combination with other symptoms

• Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea when in combination with other symptoms

• Headache when in combination with other symptoms

• Fatigue, when in combination with other symptoms

• Nasal congestion or runny nose (not due to other known causes, such as allergies) when in combination with other symptoms

Up until November 2021, masks were required in certain areas, like in the cafeteria and in hallways. Those are the areas where numerous students congregate from different classes. Continually lunches have not been served in all cafeterias, with some students having to settle for “grab and go” items, like cereal bars, instead of a hot breakfast. Students have been eating in the classrooms, with a few exceptions.

As it has been since the start of the pandemic, students and staff are required to wear masks on buses, as they are considered public transportation under Federal control.

The use of face coverings is required only when on school buses or other school transportation vehicles, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC Order that requires the wearing of face coverings on all public transportation conveyances.

At least once a month the board will review this policy and consider the need for modifications. The board will vote to approve this policy, with any necessary modifications, at a regularly scheduled board meeting each month.

Additionally at the October meeting the school board voted to make Nov. 12 a wellness day, with the schools being closed Thursday through until reopening Monday. Schools were already closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.