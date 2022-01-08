Cynthia S. Miller Dies at 97

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.

