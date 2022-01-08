Cynthia S. Miller Dies at 97

Russell D McCombs, of Warwick, age 97, passed peacefully Dec 18, 2021, survived by his beloved wife Ruth I (Nelson) McCombs, after 73 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Conrad) Johnson of Welaka FL, son, Richard (Kate) McCombs of Safety Harbor FL, grandchildren Paul (Sarah) Giroux, Erin (Jason) Rosenblum, Kyle (Chrissy) McCombs and six great-grandchildren. Russell grew up in Pontiac, RI, born Aug 8, 1924 to William and Signe (Johnson) McCombs. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps in the European theatre (England) , worked in textiles as a film layout engraver, and was a member of American Legion and St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. He and his wife wintered many years in Bradenton FL after retirement. In 2013 he attended RI Honor Flight Bravo accompanied by his Army Veteran grandson, Paul. He loved history, especially WWII and RI, rides exploring on country backroads, a good TV Western and correctly responded to many Jeopardy questions! He always kept his quick wit comments and a laugh. The family would like to thank the staff on 1 North and others at Respitory and Rehabilitation of RI (Coventry) and Beacon Hospice for the compassion and care they extended. Funeral services with a full Military Burial will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd A-205, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
