Cynthia S. Miller Dies at 97

By Press release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia S. Miller, also known as “Ma’ Milla” and “Cousin Cynthie,” died on Dec. 25, 2021. She was 97 years old. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Eliza George; father, Sanford Meyers; husband, Ivan Miller; sons: Dave Miller and Kent Miller; daughters: Sonia Battiste and...

Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
CMT

Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wamwamfm.com

Marjorie Rash Miller

On December 20th, 2021 we bid farewell to Marjorie Rash Miller. Marge shined her light on those she knew for a mere 85 years. Those who were fortunate enough to know her were keenly aware that she never met a stranger, and that you were truly seen by her in even the briefest of encounters.
VINCENNES, IN
The Guardian

Andy Newman obituary

My friend Andy Newman, who has died aged 56, was a community leader who built an award-winning public garden on disused land. From those green shoots he and his partner, Karen Clark, galvanised local people in the network of north London roads known as Harringay Gardens to fight back against pollution, traffic and urban blight, bringing greenery and cooperation to our neighbourhood.
peakofohio.com

Lois S. King

Lois S. King, age 78, of Urbana, passed away December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 9, 1943, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Cleo and Mary (Sauble) Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother: Howard Miller; sister-in-law: Nancy...
URBANA, OH
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
Sun-Gazette

Couple announces engagement

Michael and Alexis Sullivan, of West Milton, are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Martha Sullivan, to Brandon James Shaw, son of Daryl and Lucinda Shaw. Katherine is a 2010 alumni of Lewisburg Area High School. She received her bachelor’s of science degree in Agribusiness Management...
WEST MILTON, PA
clintoncountydailynews.com

Braylie Pauline Kellogg

Braylie was a sophomore at Rossville High School. She was a life-long member of 4-H where she enjoyed showing sheep. She was a lover of animals, was passionate about playing basketball, volleyball and softball, enjoyed music, was an avid Purdue fan, and loved hanging with her family and friends. Braylie was a sweet young lady, with a shy disposition until she warmed up to you. That is when her goofy personality and fun sense of humor shined through. Braylie was also a strong young woman that persevered through many of life’s obstacles and did so with grace and humility. She was loved and will be missed by many.
ROSSVILLE, IN
WSJM

Dr. Jeffrey E. Richards

Dr. Jeffrey E. Richards of St. Joseph, passed away at 75 from COVID complications on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1946 to Donna (nee Finnegan) and Edward Joseph Richards in Plymouth, MI. He attended a one-room school in Canton township through the 8th grade, then moved to Ypsilanti and graduated from Roosevelt High School on the campus of Eastern Michigan University. He completed his undergraduate studies at Eastern, then obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Michigan State University, graduating in 1972. He began his professional career at the Zeeb Animal Hospital, moving to St. Joseph in 1973 to work at the Freier Animal Hospital. He started his solo practice, The St. Joseph Veterinary Hospital at 2600 Niles Ave. in 1977, moving to 435 Upton Drive 20 years ago and has practiced there until his illness.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Voermans Jr.

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
warwickonline.com

Russell D McCombs

Russell D McCombs, of Warwick, age 97, passed peacefully Dec 18, 2021, survived by his beloved wife Ruth I (Nelson) McCombs, after 73 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Conrad) Johnson of Welaka FL, son, Richard (Kate) McCombs of Safety Harbor FL, grandchildren Paul (Sarah) Giroux, Erin (Jason) Rosenblum, Kyle (Chrissy) McCombs and six great-grandchildren. Russell grew up in Pontiac, RI, born Aug 8, 1924 to William and Signe (Johnson) McCombs. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps in the European theatre (England) , worked in textiles as a film layout engraver, and was a member of American Legion and St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. He and his wife wintered many years in Bradenton FL after retirement. In 2013 he attended RI Honor Flight Bravo accompanied by his Army Veteran grandson, Paul. He loved history, especially WWII and RI, rides exploring on country backroads, a good TV Western and correctly responded to many Jeopardy questions! He always kept his quick wit comments and a laugh. The family would like to thank the staff on 1 North and others at Respitory and Rehabilitation of RI (Coventry) and Beacon Hospice for the compassion and care they extended. Funeral services with a full Military Burial will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd A-205, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
WARWICK, RI
bryancountypatriot.com

Steven Moody

It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Wayne Moody announce his passing on January 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Steve was born in September 1952 in Denison, Texas to Mary Elizabeth (Goolsby) Moody and John Kenneth Moody. Steve grew up in Calera, Okla. and lived there...
DURANT, OK
stjohnsource.com

Theresa M. Hilton Dies

Theresa M. Hilton, also known as “Mereta,” of Estate Whim died on Dec. 13. She is survived by her husband, Peter Hilton; daughters: Audlica “Bernice” Durrant, Diana Shearman, Lisa Shearman, Kimberly Hilton-Julien and Kristal Hilton; son, Franklin Shearman; stepson, Emmanuel Hilton; grandchildren: Elizabeth Durrant, Shawn Shearman, Amber Durrant, Sherresa Henry, Vanessa Simon-Lee, Rashida Simon, Shadeaha Simon, Anthony Henry Jr., Aaliyah Simon, Daevon Lionel, Ezekiel Simon Jr., Jahnoi Henry, Nalisa Sierra Lionel, Naomie Julien and Amara George.
OBITUARIES
thenewera-online.com

Tammy Benjamin

Tammy Benjamin, 51, of Freeman passed away on Dec. 20th at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. Tammy Benjamin, 51, of Freeman SD passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital with her family at her side. Tammy Schrag was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Doug and...
FREEMAN, SD

