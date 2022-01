News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating 23ME-00610 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. 23ME-00610 is 23andMe’s first wholly-owned immuno-oncology (I/O) antibody to enter the clinic. The target for the new investigational antibody, CD200R1, was identified as a promising immuno-oncology target through 23andMe’s proprietary genetic and health survey database.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO