ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ExchangeRight achieves 157%-163% returns

By Released
irei.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExchangeRight has brought its $23 million Net-Leased Portfolio 5 DST full cycle on behalf of its investors. In connection with the closing, ExchangeRight provided the investors in the portfolio with the...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Exchangeright#Reit
irei.com

Cantor Fitzgerald and Capital Innovations to launch sustainable infrastructure fund

Cantor Fitzgerald has filed an initial SEC registration statement for Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, an interval fund that will seek to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns with an emphasis on current income. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Cantor Fitzgerald, a firm with a track record of delivering innovative alternative...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. So what. Before the market opened this morning,...
STOCKS
irei.com

Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund V closes at $2.08b

Madison Realty Capital has closed its Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund V with $2.08 billion in equity commitments, marking the firm’s largest fundraising effort to date. Fund V originates and acquires loans across asset classes including multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, industrial, land and hotel. Madison invests in transitional and special situation loans as well as provides financing for ground-up development and construction.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
irei.com

BlackRock Alternative Investors 2022 Private Markets Outlook: Resilience and adaptation

As investors seek to navigate an unprecedented market regime, private market investments are well suited to the task, according to BlackRock’s Alternative Investors 2022 Private Markets Outlook. Private market risk premia are still attractive, in the firm’s view. The firm expects megatrends (notably digitization and decarbonization) will benefit investments...
MARKETS
irei.com

Catharina Becker to become head of institutional property solutions at Union Investment

New hire Catharina Becker will head up the institutional property solutions department at Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH in Hamburg, Germany. Becker and her team will be responsible for developing tailored institutional real estate solutions and new institutional real estate mandates at Union Investment, while coordinating closely with product management and sales. Her remit will also include finding solutions to key institutional challenges around real estate.
BUSINESS
strategy+business

Closing the agile achievement gap

Here’s an agile cautionary tale: a certain US-based bank wanted to be faster on its feet, transform end-to-end customer experiences, and gain an edge over newer, nimbler fintech competitors. So, naturally, it turned to the agile playbook—the set of practices derived from software development to bring multidisciplinary teams together in order to make quick progress on short-term projects. It established daily stand-up meetings and retrospectives—the “ceremonies” of agile. It created agile teams to develop innovative new apps, build better business processes, and craft technology solutions that would support a bevy of new digital offerings. But company leaders soon realized they had a big problem on their hands.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Artemis Income & Growth holds $800m final close

Artemis Real Estate Partners has completed fundraising of its first commingled core-plus fund, Artemis Real Estate Partners Income & Growth Fund, with more than $800 million of equity commitments. IREI understands the fund exceeded its fundraising target of $750 million. Artemis Income & Growth is a fully discretionary vehicle targeting...
RETAIL
irei.com

REITs surge in December to finish year on high note

U.S. equity REITs put in a stunning finish in December to a strong year. The Nareit Equity REITs Index reported a total return of 8.8 percent in December and 43.2 percent for the full year. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index rose 4.5 percent in December and 28.7 percent in 2021.
MARKETS
irei.com

Despite obstacles, multifamily development market on the mend

The multifamily development market continued to face a number of hurdles in 2021, after weathering the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic the year prior. Moving into 2022, a number of issues, such as rising costs of labor, construction materials and supply chain issues continue to challenge the market, but experts remain optimistic.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy