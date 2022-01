In 2021, there were no shortage of video games to enjoy in groups. In a year where it was difficult for people to gather, multiplayer games helped us bridge the distance, even when we couldn't be together physically. Titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, and Valheim all helped in that regard. It Takes Two was another notable example, as the Josef Fares directed game gave players a multiplayer adventure far different from anything else on the market. However, there was one game that edged out the rest of this year's offerings. And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Multiplayer Game is...

