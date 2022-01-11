ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LifeServe Blood Center and Iowa C.O.P.S. hosting Blue Blood Drive for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 7 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe Blood Center will be hosting their annual Blue Blood Drive the week of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) to host special blood drives across the state.

The goal of the blood drive is to honor law enforcement officers while providing much-needed blood donations to community hospitals.

The Blue Blood Drive will be held at every LifeServe Donor Center the week of January 10 through 15. Donors will receive a vouch for a free t-shirt for participating.

“It helps us to gain access to maybe potential donors that wouldn’t normally come in and as their groups, they help recruit those donors for us,” said Dustyne Merryman of LifeServe Blood Center.

Currently, LifeServe is looking for blood from O, A, and B blood types and platelets from AB types, but all donations are welcome.

For more information, you can call 800-287-4903 or visit their website here .

