Why winter doesn’t have to mean postponing all outdoor improvement projects

It’s that weird time of year where the days are getting longer and colder on average at the same time. At least we now have enough snow and ice for winter enthusiasts to get out there and do their thing. And while we’re doing our thing, birds and wildlife are in their winter groove, traveling in search of food and sometimes hanging out with the same neighbors with whom they’ll be fighting for territory once spring arrives. I’ve been writing about birds that we tend to see only occasionally in the winter in our area and that are almost never seen further south. There are a number of birds that only those of us in the far northern tier of the U.S. are lucky enough to encounter if we’re willing to brave the weather. This week’s adorable feature is the tiny, mysterious, yet oddly tame boreal owl.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO