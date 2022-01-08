Edge of Eternity Getting a Physical Edition Next Month

“The real monsters are the humans” is an idea that has long roots in science fiction and fantasy. Heroes are routinely forced to confront the idea that humans are capable of just as much nasty bloodshed as their alien/beastly counterparts. Supernatural got more than one episode out of it, as did X-Files and Doctor Who, often with better mileage. The trope was the core tenant of some of the most classic Twilight Zone, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Star Trek episodes. It’s so common that it’s hard to say much new about it; brutality knows no bounds, and humans are no exception. And yet The Witcher does the incredible by not only getting something new out of the cliché, but turning it into one of the best episodes the creators have made.

