Edge of Eternity Getting a Physical Edition Next Month

By Austin Fern
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you who aren’t with the times yet and still collect physical editions, you may be pleased to know that Edge of Eternity will get a physical edition launching on February 10 for the PS5 and PS5. Edge of Eternity was a successful Kickstarter and comes...

