The Ypsilanti Sustainability Commission will hold their regular meeting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid in-person and virtual format. The ability to meet completely virtually ended on December 31, 2021. However, in the interest of public safety the City of Ypsilanti will provide the option to attend virtually via Zoom to the public. For more information about the Sustainability Commission and to see agendas and other meeting information, visit cityofypsilanti.com/sustainabilitycommission.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO