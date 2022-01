A new exploit making the rounds in Apex Legends could save you some precious time. Ability animations, as cool as they are, sometimes feel like they go on for a bit too long - especially if you've seen them a hundred times. In Apex specifically, abilities tend to leave players locked into an animation for a few seconds. Any Apex player knows that a few seconds could be all it takes for an enemy to gain the upper hand, so what if there was a way to perform the ability without losing time?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO